Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,722,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

