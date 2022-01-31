Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

VBR stock opened at $167.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $144.67 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

