Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.