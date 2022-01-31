Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $102.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

