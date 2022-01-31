Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $321.73 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

