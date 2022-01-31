Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Acas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $202.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.92 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

