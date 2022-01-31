Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 217,676 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 217,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.13% of MicroVision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MicroVision by 22.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 29.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 118.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.43. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of MicroVision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

