Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,328. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

