Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 320,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Centennial Resource Development as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after buying an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $11,016,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

CDEV opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

