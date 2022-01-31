Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 218,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.00 on Monday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

