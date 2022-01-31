Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,452 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,221,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of AAL opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

