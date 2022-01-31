Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 37,118 Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.27. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,205 shares of company stock valued at $446,743. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

