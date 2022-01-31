Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 106.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,671 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $19,950,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $10,018,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $15,493,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

Tilray stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

