Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Down 36.8% in January

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JUPW. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

JUPW stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 745,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Jupiter Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

