Katalyo Reaches Market Capitalization of $605,590.20 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $605,590.20 and $26.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.66 or 0.06945218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.50 or 0.99754213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00052016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00054876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

