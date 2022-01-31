Kava.io Market Cap Tops $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00177244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00072836 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.55 or 0.00368319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

