Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,743 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Morningstar worth $320,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,424,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $275.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,641 shares of company stock worth $60,684,569 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

