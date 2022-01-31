Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $624.77 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,066,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,022 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for about 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.30% of Primerica worth $624,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 628,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $150.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.00. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.59 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

