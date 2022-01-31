Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,261 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 7.01% of EMCOR Group worth $431,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME opened at $117.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.36 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

