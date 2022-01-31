Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Copart worth $369,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

CPRT opened at $125.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.62. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

