Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 125,748 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125,748 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.85% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $187,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APAM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

NYSE APAM opened at $41.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

