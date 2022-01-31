Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 6,892 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.26% of Watsco worth $231,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Watsco by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 14,702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after buying an additional 172,757 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,953,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,588,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

WSO opened at $279.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.28. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

