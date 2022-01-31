KB Home (KBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 17th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

KB Home has increased its dividend payment by 500.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

KBH stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KBH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

