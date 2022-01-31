KB Home (KBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 17th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.
KB Home has increased its dividend payment by 500.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.
KBH stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on KBH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
