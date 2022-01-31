Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New $805,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $38,692,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $98,875,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 82,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 17,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 154,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

