Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Down 52.0% in January

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,700 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $211,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

