Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KEWL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.40. 1,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. Keweenaw Land Association has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.01.

Get Keweenaw Land Association alerts:

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple; brass wood; yellow and white birch; white and black ash; and black cherry.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.