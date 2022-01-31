Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 391.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 604,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $138.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

