Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.92 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.33. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 516.4% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

