Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

