Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Tops $0.0041

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $400,663.34 and approximately $243,079.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.50 or 0.06733870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,897.12 or 1.00004166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.