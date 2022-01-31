Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 13.8%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shot up 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.39. 68,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,463,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.