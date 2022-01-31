KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

1/13/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $90.00.

1/12/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

1/5/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

12/16/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KKR traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 182,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 111,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

