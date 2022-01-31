Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post sales of $6.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.69 billion and the highest is $6.97 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 450,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after buying an additional 146,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.