L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of FSTR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,042. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.