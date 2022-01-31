L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05, RTT News reports. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $13.35-13.65 EPS.

NYSE:LHX opened at $218.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.23 and a 200-day moving average of $224.09. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

