L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05, RTT News reports. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $13.35-13.65 EPS.
NYSE:LHX opened at $218.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.23 and a 200-day moving average of $224.09. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.