L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.35-13.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.3-17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.04 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $218.67 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

