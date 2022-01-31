Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $347.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

