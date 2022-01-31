Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 125,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 160.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $6,425,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

