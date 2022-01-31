Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 1.42% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,127,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 562,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 758,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 434,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

