Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

NYSE TMO opened at $572.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

