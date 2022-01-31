Landstar System, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $155.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.38. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Landstar System by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

