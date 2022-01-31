Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.80.

LPI opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $326,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $5,716,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 209.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 166,804 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

