Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFTR. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 406,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 906,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 329,788 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,821. Lefteris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.