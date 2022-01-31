Leggett & Platt (LEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

