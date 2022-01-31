Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEN. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.53.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.16. Lennar has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $150,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after acquiring an additional 457,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

