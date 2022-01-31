Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Gap Up to $14.41

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $15.30. Lexington Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 50,217 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.