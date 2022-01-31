Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE LNC traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

