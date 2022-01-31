Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $356.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $340,702,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.68. 2,381,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

