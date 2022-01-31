Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $7.34 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $925.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,078.51 or 0.99515586 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 112.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 750,019,669 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

