Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 31.7% in January

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,206,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325,896. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $298,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 104,006 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

